Portion of Belarusian Air Force relocated to reserve airstrip during nuclear drills

MINSK, May 7. /TASS/. A portion of Belarusian Air Force was relocated to a reserve airstrip during the snap inspection of tactical nuclear munition carriers, Belarusian Chief of the General Staff Viktor Gulevich said.

"During this event, we relocated some aviation equipment to a reserve airstrip. After we relocate the technical personnel, we will start practicing the preparation for the use of non-strategic nuclear munitions," he said, according to the Belarusian Defense Ministry press office.

He noted that the "crews have already successfully completed their relocation missions."

"Now, we will monitor how the rest of the event will be carried out," the Gulevich said.

On March 25, 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow will deploy its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus under Minsk’s request, similarly to how the Unite States have long been doing on their own allies’ territory. Moscow handed over nuclear-capable Iskander missile systems to Belarus, and assisted in refurbishment of Belarusian planes, enabling nuclear capability in them. Belarusian missile troops and pilots underwent the corresponding training in Russia. On Jun 16 last year, Putin noted that the first Russian nuclear munitions had already been delivered to Belarus and the entire batch would be delivered until the end of 2023.

In late April, Lukashenko announced that Russia deployed several dozen nuclear munitions in Belarus. The updated Belarusian military doctrine stipulates that Minsk’s ability to prevent a military threat is based, among other things, on the support of the allies, Russia first and foremost. The deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus is being viewed as an important component of deterrence of potential enemies.