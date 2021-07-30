Militants shell Syria’s army positions near Aleppo

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Militants operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone controlled by Turkey have shelled Syrian army positions near Aleppo using a mortar leaving three servicemen wounded, Counter Admiral Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria reported at a briefing on Friday.

"On July 30, the militants of illegal armed formations acting on the territory of the Idlib de-escalation zone controlled by Turkey’s armed forces, opened mortar fire on the positions of Syria’s government forces. From the area of the populated locality of Kafer Hanni in Aleppo province, the militants fired two 120-mm mines on the positions of the Syrian Arab Republic’s armed forces in the area of the populated locality of Urum es-Sughra southwest of Aleppo. As a result of the shelling, three servicemen of the Syrian Arab Army sustained wounds," he said.

Over the past 24 hours, 32 instances of shelling on the part of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) have been recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone. Out of them, 19 attacks have been in Idlib province, six - in Latakia province, four attacks in Aleppo province and three attacks have been registered in Hama province.

On December 29, 2014, the Russian Supreme Court declared the islamist Jabhat al-Nusra group a terrorist organization. The extremist organization’s activities are outlawed in Russia.