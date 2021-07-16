Russian defense firm to feature new counter-drone innovations at MAKS-2021 air show

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The Almaz-Antey defense manufacturer will demonstrate its new counter-drone systems and other technological innovations that ensure air traffic safety at the MAKS-2021 International Air Show scheduled for late July, the company’s press office announced on Friday.

This year, the MAKS-2021 aerospace show will run in the suburban town of Zhukovsky outside Moscow on July 20-25.

"From among the new products, the exposition will include the Volk-18 [Wolf-18] interceptor drone, the ROSC-1 optical radar of providing security of facilities and countering drones, the DMRL-3 mobile small-size solid state meteorological radar, the Alkor X-band airfield surveillance radar station, a wide-area aerodrome multi-position surveillance system and automatic dependent observation equipment," the press office specified.

All the air traffic control systems and technologies make it possible to address the main task of guaranteeing air traffic safety in the skies and on the ground and avoiding dangerous incidents with aircraft that have been repeatedly reported as of late in Russia and abroad, the statement says.