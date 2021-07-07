Russian Navy holds first rehearsal of Main Naval Parade in Gulf of Finland

ST. PETERSBURG, July 7. /TASS/. Russian warships lined up in the Gulf of Finland for their first rehearsal of the Main Naval Parade that will take place in St. Petersburg in late July, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"The first rehearsal of the parade formation of the ships that will participate in the Main Naval Parade in the Neva River took place in the Gulf of Finland. Ships and boats of various classes assigned for the Neva component of the Main Naval Parade practiced moving at the designated speed as part of the parade formation’s tactical groups and organizing communications while on the move," the ministry said in a statement.

The rehearsal involved the mine countermeasures ships Aleksandr Obukhov and Pavel Khrenov, the missile corvettes Odintsovo and Zelyony Dol, Raptor patrol boats, and Grachyonok-class anti-saboteur craft.

The warships set to participate in the Main Naval Parade off Kronshtadt will join the rehearsals soon, the ministry informed.

Earlier, the commanders of over 30 combat ships, vessels, and boats of the Russian Navy that had arrived for their participation in Russia’s Main Naval Parade held a training session to impart knowledge of navigational specifics in the Gulf of Finland, in the Kronshtadt roadstead and in the Neva waters and demonstrate the skills of using navigation and hydrographic equipment along the Parade’s route.

Russia will hold its Main Naval Parade on Navy Day in St. Petersburg on July 25 to mark the Fleet’s 325th anniversary. Naval parades will also take place in Severomorsk, Baltiysk, Sevastopol, Kaspiysk, Vladivostok, and Tartus (Syria).