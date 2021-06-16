Troops in central Russia get three new training grounds this year

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Three new military training ranges have been created in central Russia this year, Head of the Training Facilities Directorate of the Russian Army’s Main Combat Training Department Colonel Sergey Nikitushkin said at a meeting of training facility chiefs in the Orenburg Region in the Urals on Wednesday.

"In the past two years, we have substantially upgraded the infrastructure of the Armed Forces’ training grounds. This year, the network of our practice ranges has been expanded. Three new military grounds have been created in central Russia," the press office of the Central Military District quoted the officer as saying.

Russian training facility chiefs are holding their meeting on the premises of the Central Military District’s motor rifle brigade in the Orenburg Region. The meeting will last until the end of the week.