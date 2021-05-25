Tu-22M3 bombers’ presence in Syria aims to stabilize situation, says Russian lawmaker

DAMASCUS, May 25. /TASS/. The arrival of Russian long-range bombers at the Hmeymim airbase in Syria is intended to demonstrate Russia’s resolve and stabilize the situation in the region, Coordinator of the Group for Cooperation between the State Duma and the People’s Assembly of Syria Dmitry Sablin said on Tuesday.

The Russian lawmaker is heading the delegation of observers from the lower house of Russia’s parliament at the Syrian presidential elections.

"The Tu-22M3 is a weapon, which is designed by its presence alone to demonstrate Russia’s resolve and stabilize the situation in the region," Sablin noted at a meeting with Supreme Mufti of Syria Ahmad Badreddin Hassoun.

On Tuesday, three Russian Tu-22M3 bombers performed their first flight to Russia’s Hmeymim airbase in Syria. As the Russian Defense Ministry reported, the bombers will return to their home airbases in Russia after accomplishing their training missions of mastering the airspace in the maritime zone of the Mediterranean Sea.