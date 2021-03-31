Andrey Revenok appointed as new Aerospace Forces 15th Army Chief of Staff

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Andrey Revenok as the new Chief of Staff - First Deputy commander of the Aerospace Force 15th Army, the Defense Ministry told journalists Wednesday.

"The Space Force commander - Deputy Aerospace Forces commander Colonel General Alexander Golovko presented Andrey Revenok, the new Chief of Staff - First Deputy commander of the Aerospace Force 15th Army to the Space Force command," the Defense Ministry said, adding that Revenok was appointed by a presidential order.

Major General Anatoly Nestechuk, who previously served on this position, was appointed as Deputy Commander of the Mozhaysky Military Space Academy.

Previously, Revenok served as the Aerospace Forces 15th Army missile attack early warning system commander. This position is now taken by Sergey Suchkov, who previously served as the Aerospace Forces 15th Army Main space reconnaissance center commander.