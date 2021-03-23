Over 40 countries to take part in MAKS aerospace show in July 2021, says Russian ministry

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. More than 40 countries are expected to participate in the MAKS-2021 International Aerospace Show that will be held in the town of Zhukovsky in the Moscow Region in July, Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. Kazakhstan will be the partner-country, with a number of important agreements set to be signed with it.

"Representatives of more than 40 countries from almost all continents, first of all Russia’s EAEU partners, of course, have expressed intention to participate in MAKS-2021," the statement released following the meeting of the organizing committee headed by Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said.

"What is most important is that MAKS will be held, the decision has been approved. That means that we are to hold the event at an inevitably high level as has always been. The issue of participation of key Russian enterprises is already clear. Moreover, foreign partners, despite the coronavirus pandemic, have announced plans to show their recent advances and send official delegations to participate in the show," the minister was quoted as saying.

Manturov urged to convert high interest in the aerospace show into contracts and joint projects.

"Kazakhstan, with which the signing of a number of agreements and discussion of most important cooperation areas are planned, will become the partner-country of MAKS-2021," he added.

The main focus of the aerospace show will be the search and implementation of new areas and ways of development of aircraft construction and space technology amid the changing economic conditions, the ministry noted.

The International Aerospace Show will take place on July 20-25, 2021, press service of the forum’s organizer, Aviasalon JSC, reported in December 2020.