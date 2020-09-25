Tornado-G fires 500 rockets in 20 seconds to hit targets during Kavkaz exercise

PRUDBOI PROVING GROUND /Volgograd Region/, September 25. /TASS/. More than 20 multiple rocket launchers Tornado-G destroyed a hypothetical enemy’s armor at the Prudboi proving ground near Volgograd during the Kavkaz-2020 exercise, the Defense Ministry told the media on Friday.

"Rocket artillery of the Southern Military District’s mechanized infantry attacked a hypothetical enemy’s armor with more than 20 multiple rocket systems Tornado-G to hit more than 15 armored targets," the Defense Ministry said.

The targets were attacked at a distance of more than 20 kilometers. In just 20 seconds about 500 rockets were fired, with drones monitoring fire accuracy.

The Kavkaz-2020 drills, running from September 21- 26, led by Chief of the General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov, are underway in Russia’s Southern Military District and in the Black and Caspian Seas. The exercise involves about 80,000 personnel, including officers from the Russian Emergencies Ministry and the Russian National Guard. Furthermore, this is a multinational endeavor which includes up to 1,000 servicemen from Armenia, Belarus, China, Myanmar and Pakistan. Representatives from Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Sri Lanka are participating as observers, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. In addition, Russia’s top brass said that roughly 250 tanks, up to 450 mechanized infantry fighting vehicles and APCs, as well as up to 200 artillery systems and multiple-launch rocket systems were set to be used in the exercise on firing grounds. About 12,900 troops are going to take part in activities in line with the 2011 Vienna Document of the Negotiations on Confidence-and Security-Building Measures.