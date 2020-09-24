Submarine hits target with Kalibr missile 100 miles away during Kavkaz exercise

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The crew of the Black Sea Fleet’s submarine The Kolpino launched a Kalibr cruise missile to hit an on-shore target 100 nautical miles (185 kilometers away) during the Kavkaz-2020 military exercise, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"To practice the skills of using smart weapons The Kolpino’s crew launched one missile from the submerged position. The cruise missile hit the designated on-shore target at a proving ground about 100 nautical miles away," the Defense Ministry said.

Drones recorded the moment the missile hit the target.

The Defense Ministry added that about 20 combat and support ships as well as naval aviation and air defense planes of the Black Sea Fleet cordoned off the area to ensure the safety of shipping.

The Kavkaz-2020 drills, running from September 21-26, led by Chief of the General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov, are underway in Russia’s Southern Military District and in the Black and Caspian Seas. The exercise involves about 80,000 personnel, including officers from the Russian Emergencies Ministry and the Russian National Guard. Furthermore, this is a multinational endeavor which includes up to 1,000 servicemen from Armenia, Belarus, China, Myanmar and Pakistan. About 12,900 troops are going to take part in activities in line with the 2011 Vienna Document of the Negotiations on Confidence-and Security-Building Measures.