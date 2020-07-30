Hi-tech firm to create new system of psycho-physical selection for Russian Army

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Specialists of Russia’s Advanced Research Fund will develop a new system of selecting personnel for the Russian Army based on the profound testing of psycho-physical functions, Fund CEO Andrei Grigoryev told TASS on Thursday.

Now the Advanced Research Fund is developing cutting-edge technologies of ensuring the personnel’s professional reliance, the chief executive said.

"The project aims to create a new system of impartial methods of profoundly testing a military specialist’s psycho-physical functions that lay the biological basis for his successful professional activity in various conditions: from continuous monotonous work to situations that require instant decisions amid a clearly expressed stress and a threat to life," Grigoryev, said, specifying that the work under the project was due to begin next year.

The advanced system of profoundly assessing a human’s psycho-physical profile will ensure the most qualitative professional selection of servicemen. Also, the program of military specialist training will be personified, he said.