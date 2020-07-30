{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Hi-tech firm to create new system of psycho-physical selection for Russian Army

The advanced system of profoundly assessing a human’s psycho-physical profile will ensure the most qualitative professional selection of servicemen.

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Specialists of Russia’s Advanced Research Fund will develop a new system of selecting personnel for the Russian Army based on the profound testing of psycho-physical functions, Fund CEO Andrei Grigoryev told TASS on Thursday.

Now the Advanced Research Fund is developing cutting-edge technologies of ensuring the personnel’s professional reliance, the chief executive said.

"The project aims to create a new system of impartial methods of profoundly testing a military specialist’s psycho-physical functions that lay the biological basis for his successful professional activity in various conditions: from continuous monotonous work to situations that require instant decisions amid a clearly expressed stress and a threat to life," Grigoryev, said, specifying that the work under the project was due to begin next year.

The advanced system of profoundly assessing a human’s psycho-physical profile will ensure the most qualitative professional selection of servicemen. Also, the program of military specialist training will be personified, he said.

Russia’s top brass to hold firing tests of latest combat robot
The robotic platform will be demonstrated at the Army-2020 international forum
Russian top brass says Su-27 jets didn’t violate any foreign airspace in Baltic flight
Finland’s Defense Ministry issued a statement earlier on Tuesday that two Russian Su-27 fighters allegedly violated the country’s airspace in the area of Helsinki over the Gulf of Finland
Russia delays Proton-M carrier rocket launch from Baikonur over additional checks
The launch is now planned for 00:25 a.m. Moscow time on July 31, 2020, according to the Russian federal space agency Roscosmos
Russia aims to become world’s first country to approve coronavirus vaccine — CNN
Russian officials said they are working toward a date of August 10 or earlier for approval of the vaccine
Russian medical center files bid for WHO tender for coronavirus vaccine
The deliveries of the inactivated whole-virion vaccine to the international market will be possible only after Russia fully meets its needs for preventive preparations against COVID-19, Center Head Aidar Ishmukhametov said
Erdogan, Putin discuss situation in Syria and Libya
The conversation was initiated by the Turkish side
Criminal case launched into terror attack attempt in Moscow park on July 26
The investigation is currently establishing contacts of the terrorist, according to a TASS source
US ignores its allies’ interests attempting to stop Nord Stream 2, says Bundestag official
The politician is not sure that Germany will manage to settle disputes with Washington during its EU Presidency that started on July 1
Press review: Turkish-Azerbaijani war games and greenback’s rollback in foreign trade
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, July 29
At least 35 states confirm participation in Army-2020 forum — Russian Defense Ministry
Four countries have already organized preparations of their national displays as part of the forthcoming military forum
Nord Stream 2 AG appeals EU court ruling in Gas Directive action
Directive 2019/692 extends certain rules of the internal market in natural gas to pipelines from third countries
Russia to resume international flights starting August 1
Flights will be performed from airports of Moscow, Moscow Region, St. Petersburg and Rostov-on-Don
Vaccination against COVID-19 to be optional in Russia
Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said people show huge interest in the vaccine
Hainan, major China's port set up international container route
Yangpu plays a key role in the development of China's transportation network
Shipyard in Russian Far East lays down advanced cruise missile corvette
The ceremony was attended by acting Khabarovsk Region Governor Mikhail Degtyaryov
Russia, China creating more and more advanced missile defense systems — Pentagon
According to the US official, the missile defense domain is becoming an important element of rivalry between superpowers
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
US finds it increasingly hard to track Russian submarines, Pentagon admits
US also sees Russia's cruise missile development as a threat
Gazprom Export in touch with partners on gas pipeline accident
About 200 meters of the gas pipeline were damaged on Monday morning on the border between Bulgaria and Greece
Russian embassy evacuates 27 Russians out of North Korea
The Russians, including ten children, boarded a train in Pyongyang to head to Tumangang railway station situated on the border between Russia and North Korea where they switched to Russian passenger train cars to arrive in Russia
China allocates $ 46 mln to Hainan from state environmental fund
According to the Chinese government's plan, the funding will contribute to the creation of an oceanic eco-culture on the tropical island
Su-27 and Su-30 fighters hold stratospheric dogfight in southern Russia drills
During the drills, the fighters’ crews performed complex aerobatic maneuvers
Hainan's Sanya to allocate $ 2.21 mln to hi-tech companies
In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province
Steven Seagal eyes Far East homestead program in Russia’s Buryatia
He arrived in Buryatia on July 21, intending to visit Lake Baikal
Press review: Can Turkey’s opened skies harm Russian tourism and Covid cuts Russia’s goals
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, July 28
Russians from ‘PMC Wagner’ apprehended in Belarus, BelTA report says
The news agency claims that over 200 "militants" allegedly sought to destabilize the situation ahead of the August 9 presidential election in Belarus
Moscow sees 90-percent plunge in new COVID-19 cases, says mayor
According to the mayor, the situation has remained practically unchanged for about a month
US P-8A Poseidon aircraft intercepted by Russian Su-27 fighter jet over Black Sea
This is not the first such incident over the past week
Russian team likely to race in F1, motorsports chief Brawn says
Currently, one Russian auto racer Daniil Kvyat is driving in Formula One for Scuderia AlphaTauri
US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 challenge attractiveness of investing in EU, says OMV
As the company's CEO stated, sanctions are a political issue, which requires a political response that should be given by politicians, not companies
Russian biologists find new hints of natural origin of COVID-19
The researchers discovered unusual mutations in the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus genome that substantially increased after the virus was transmitted to humans
Belarusian president reveals he overcame coronavirus ‘on his feet’
Alexander Lukashenko said he was asymptomatic
Trump says he does not understand why US should defend Germany from Russia
He also reproached Berlin for not spending sufficient amount of funds to support NATO’s collective defense
Putin: Work on ITER fusion reactor undisrupted despite COVID-19 pandemic
The Russian president noted that ITER is the largest international scientific and technical project, which is a shining example of efficient and mutually beneficial multilateral cooperation
Most US COVID-19 tests ‘complete waste,’ Bill Gates says
Tests that take more than 48 hours to produce results are "insane," he said
Hainan to offer temporary residence permit to highly qualified personnel
'Rigged with explosives': Bomb threats target over 20 Moscow buildings and hospitals
Experts are now checking the anonymous messages, according to a source in the emergency services
About 300,000 foreigners obtained Russian citizenship this year
According to the head of the Russian Interior Ministry's department on migration, this situation is caused by the changes in the legislation that occurred during this year
Press review: US keeps threatening Nord Stream 2 and how a Biden win would impact Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 27th
No seasonal restrictions to impede completion of Nord Stream 2, says project operator
On Saturday, the German Die Welt newspaper reported that no construction work was under way at the bottom of the Baltic Sea near Bornholm Island due to cod spawning
EU will not open borders with Russia at least until mid-August, source says
Statistics say that it is too early, the source said
UK Embassy in Moscow receives protest note from Foreign Ministry over LGBT flag display
The diplomatic mission raised the rainbow flag in late June
Mass production of COVID-19 vaccine may start by end of 2020
To date, clinical trials of the vaccine are underway, according to the sanitary watchdog
Western fear-mongering: Kremlin slams claims Russia spreads coronavirus disinformation
The spokesman stressed that the accusations come from unidentified officials
Russia to have anti-COVID vaccine enough for mass vaccination in early 2021
According to the Russian Academy of Sciences' president, it is necessary to monitor the vaccine-induced antibodies for at least six months
Putin, Erdogan discuss situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border
Both sides said they are interested in settling the conflict situation only by peaceful means
Russia’s state arms seller demonstrates heavy flamethrower to foreign customers
The hardware is not produced anywhere else except Russia
Russia completes delivery of second S-400 missile system regimental set to China - source
The handover certificate was signed in December
Hainan boosting cooperation with European countries
The Hainan leadership pays close attention to both attracting foreign investors and the development of foreign markets by the national business
Deputy chief of Russian Security Council dismisses G8 as ‘obsolete platform’
According to the ex-PM, the world has changed a lot and nothing can be discussed without having China or India at the table
Hainan's new economic district to offer consulting services to investors
In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province
