Russian troops’ combat readiness check is not aimed against other states, says top brass

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The snap combat readiness check of the Russian troops and fleets is being held in accordance with the approved plan and is not aimed against other countries, Deputy Defense Minister Colonel-General Alexander Fomin said at a briefing for foreign military attaches on Monday.

"The troops’ surprise combat readiness check is a training measure and is not aimed against other countries," Fomin stressed.

The snap combat readiness inspection is primarily aimed at preparing the troops and fleets for the upcoming main training event of this year: the Kavkaz-2020 (Caucasus-2020) strategic command and staff exercise, the deputy defense minister said.

"Therefore, all the tasks of holding the surprise combat readiness check are being fulfilled in accordance with the approved plan. The results of the operations of military units and formations will be analyzed," he explained.

There is no relationship between measures ongoing as part of the troops’ combat readiness check and the aggravation of the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Fomin stressed.

The snap combat readiness check of the troops of the Southern and Western Military Districts, marine infantry of the Northern and Pacific Fleets, some units of central subordination and the Airborne Force is being held on July 17 - 21 on order of Russia’s Supreme Commander-in-Chief President Vladimir Putin.

The surprise combat readiness check involves about 150,000 troops, around 400 aircraft, over 26,000 items of armament, military and special hardware and over 100 warships and support vessels.