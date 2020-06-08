Russian Black Sea Fleet ships hold air defense drills in Sevastopol and Novorossiysk

SEVASTOPOL, June 8. /TASS/. The Black Sea Fleet’s shipborne air defense teams held drills at the naval bases of Sevastopol and Novorossiysk, the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

"During the exercise, the teams of shipborne combat posts detected and identified targets while air defense teams notionally destroyed the enemy aviation with the ships’ air defense weapons after the air targets came within the destruction distance," the press office said in a statement.

The drills involved about 20 ships staying at the Black Sea Fleet naval bases. The crews of aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet’s naval aviation and air defense forces and the Southern Military District’s Air Force and air defense troops were involved in the drills to create the tactical battle scene, the statement says.