Advanced nuclear-powered sub to enter service with Russia’s Navy on June 12 — source

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The improved Project 955A (Borei-A) lead nuclear-powered submarine Knyaz Vladimir will enter service with the Northern Fleet’s 31st submarine division on June 12, a source in the domestic defense industry told TASS on Monday.

"The ceremony of raising the flag aboard the Knyaz Vladimir that will signify the underwater cruiser’s official inclusion in the Fleet’s combat structure is scheduled for June 12. The submarine will operate in the 31st submarine division," the source said.

TASS has no official confirmation of this information yet.

Currently, the Project 955 (Borei) lead submarine Yuri Dolgoruky and also the Project 667BDRM (Delfin-class) subs developed during the Soviet period are operational in the 31st division of submarine forces.

The nuclear-powered submarine completed its state trials in late 2019 but the sub’s delivery to the Navy was delayed over faults revealed. After the faults were removed, the underwater cruiser held final trials in the White Sea on May 12-21 and then returned to Severodvinsk. The sub’s acceptance/delivery certificate was signed on May 28.

The Knyaz Vladimir is the improved Project 955A strategic missile-carrying underwater cruiser, which represents the fourth generation of nuclear-powered subs built for the Russian Navy. It was floated out in November 2017. According to the data of Russia’s Defense Ministry, the sub Knyaz Vladimir is less noisy and features improved maneuvering, depth and armament control systems.

All Borei-class submarines can carry 16 Bulava ballistic missiles. They are also furnished with 533mm torpedo tubes.