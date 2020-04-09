Putin gives instructions to support military-industrial sector

"Issues of support for the enterprises of the military-industrial sector were discussed at a session chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and bringing together heads of the federal authorities, heads of some Russian regions and enterprises of the military-industrial sector," Medvedev wrote on Facebook. He said that Putin had given certain instructions based on the results of the session held in the format of a video conference.

At another session that Putin had with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council, issues of ensuring domestic tranquility and Russia’s national interests were discussed.

Unveiling a session of the Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation on Thursday, Putin emphasized that actions by the authorities to ensure the safety and health of the Russian citizens must be balanced, adequate to a real situation in every region, all the more if a stable activity of the systemically important enterprises is the point at issue. Enterprises of the military industrial sector are among them, he said.

To date, a total of 10,131 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 698 patients having recovered from the virus. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (6,698). Russia’s latest data indicates 76 fatalities nationwide.