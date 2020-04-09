Putin believes that demand for Russian military vehicles will stay

NOVO-OGARYOVO, April 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has no doubts regarding Russian military vehicles’ competitiveness on global market.

"I am certain that competitiveness of Russian military vehicles and demand for it will stay," the head of state said during the meeting of Commission on military-technical cooperation.

"This is due to [Russian vehicles’] unique properties and specs, as well as cutting-edge designs," the President said.

According to Putin, "high indicators of 2019 are a result of intense labor of the military-industrial complex companies and organizations that export the military produce."

The President thanked the "working collectives of defense companies, everyone involved in the military-technical cooperation, for quality, selfless and fruitful work.".