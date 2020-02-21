Russia’s generation 4++ MiG-35 fighter jet to feature automatic landing system

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Russia’s MiG Aircraft Company (part of the United Aircraft-Building Corporation) has patented a system of a fighter jet’s automatic approach for landing in adverse weather conditions for MiG-29M/M2 and MiG-35 aircraft, the Company’s press office announced on Friday.

The new device integrates several innovation units, drive mechanisms and systems, including the navigation and measuring equipment. It will enhance the safety of piloting in adverse weather conditions, enable a pilot to reach the glide path in the automatic mode, cut the time of making an approach for landing and ensure a safe descent until visibility appears.

As the MiG Aircraft Company said, "the technology will find its application in MiG-29M/M2 and MiG-35 planes."

The system’s advantages have been confirmed by flight tests with pilots’ positive remarks, the press office said.

"We are planning to introduce the new automatic landing system developed by our engineers into modern and future MiG aviation complexes. The work is already underway. Safety and the maximum efficiency of the use of aircraft are among the main priorities of our engineers," the press office quoted MiG Aircraft Company CEO Ilya Tarasenko as saying.