Russia to build high-tech Navy capable of countering any provocations

SEVASTOPOL, January 9. /TASS/. Russia will create a high-tech Navy to ensure not a single provocative challenge should remain unanswered, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told the conference The Russian Navy in the 21st Century in Sevastopol on Thursday.

"Russia’s growing presence in the World Ocean annoys some leading powers, which have stepped up the struggle for access to natural resources. In order to be able to counter any provocative actions by our opponents we are building an up-to-date high-tech Navy. For this we have a robust scientific potential, qualified engineers and workers and well-trained personnel," Shoigu said.

He stressed that the chiefs of defense-industrial research centers and manufacturing enterprises and general designers of naval technologies had been invited to the conference.

"This wide representation will enable us to consider in great detail the problems we are faced with and to identify solutions. I have no doubt that we are going to have a very meaningful and constructive dialogue," Shoigu said. "The Navy has always been a symbol of a strong Russian state and a major factor for maintaining national security.".