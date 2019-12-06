Russian latest nuclear-powered sub strikes naval target with torpedo in White Sea trials

MURMANSK, December 6. /TASS/. The latest Project Yasen-M multirole nuclear-powered submarine Kazan fired a torpedo to strike a naval target during its trials in the White Sea, the press office of Russia’s Northern Fleet reported on Friday.

"The test-fire was conducted at a special naval range of the Northern Fleet," the press office said.

The naval target was successfully destroyed, the press office added.

A day before, the Kazan struck a notional submarine by a salvo of two torpedoes. The cycle of its trials in the White Sea will continue until mid-December.

The Kazan is the first multirole nuclear-powered submarine of the improved Project 885M (Yasen-M). It was laid out at the Sevmash Shipyard in 2009 and floated out on March 31, 2017. The sub is expected to join Russia’s Northern Fleet where the lead Yasen-class submarine Severodvinsk is in operation. The Sevmash Shipyard is currently building five more submarines of this Project.

The submarines of this Project have been designed by the Malakhit Marine Engineering Bureau. They carry Oniks and Kalibr cruise missiles as their main armament. Compared to their predecessors, these submarines have their torpedo tubes moved further aft (the forepart houses a spherical sonar array, which allows detecting an enemy at large distances).