Azeri, NATO senior military officials discuss Azerbaijan’s part in NATO mission in Iraq

BAKU, November 26. /TASS/. Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Gasanov on Tuesday met with visiting Chairman of the NATO Military Committee Air Chief Marshal Stuart Peach to discuss Azerbaijan’s possible contribution to the alliance’s mission in Iraq, the press service of the Azerbaijani defense ministry reported.

"The sides discussed issues of combat training, military exercises, military education and Azerbaijan-NATO cooperation programs. They also exchanged views on the prospects for further cooperation and Baku’s possible contribution to NATO’s mission in Ira," the ministry said.

According to the Azerbaijani defense ministry, the NATO Military Committee chairman noted that Azerbaijan is a "reliable partner for the alliance and highly assessed the country’s participation in anti-terrorism efforts, its assistance in opening its airspace for peacekeeping operation, and highly estimated the high professional level of Azeri peacekeepers in Afghanistan."

Peach also thanked the Azerbaijani leadership for the organization of his meeting with Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov, who is also visiting Baku.

Earlier in the day, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held separate meetings with Gerasimov and Peach.

Baku has already hosted a number of meetings between Russia’s and NATO senior military officials. The previous such meeting took place in July when Gerasimov met with Supreme Allied Commander Europe General Tod Wolters.