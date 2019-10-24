Russian military police patrol new route on Syrian-Turkish border, says defense ministry

"On October 24 of this year, a convoy of the Russian military police has patrolled a new route along the Syrian-Turkish border," the message states.

The ministry noted that the length of the route between Qamishli and Amuda surpassed 60 km. The Russian military police "ensure the safety of the local population and support law enforcement, patrolling the allocated areas." The Russian military also aids the withdrawal of Kurdish units and equipment 30 km away from the Syrian-Turkish border, the ministry stated.

On October 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a memorandum on joint actions in northeastern Syria. According to the document, as of noon October 23, Russian military police and Syrian border guards have started to monitor the withdrawal of Kurdish military formations to the depth of 30 km from the border. Russia and Turkey will begin the joint patrolling of the area 150 hours later. On the outcomes of the agreement, Ankara stated that it had suspended its large-scale military operation in the area. However, Turkey retains control over the territories where it plans to relocate Syrian refugees in the future.