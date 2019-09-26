Russian Baltic Fleet’s aviation strikes enemy warships in drills

KALININGRAD, September 26. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet’s helicopter crews delivered rocket and bombing strikes against a notional enemy’s surface ships and fast-speed craft during drills in Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad Region, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

"The crews of the deck-based Ka-27PL anti-submarine warfare helicopters, Ka-29 shipborne combat and transport rotorcraft and Mi-24 gunships from a Baltic Fleet naval aviation formation accomplished combat exercises during their training flights to overcome the air defenses of a group of the notional enemy’s combat ships and deliver bombing and rocket strikes," the press office said in a statement.

Baltic Fleet ships currently accomplishing assignments at sea simulated the notional adversary, the press office said.

The helicopter crews approached the targets from different directions while maneuvering by their speed and altitude to complicate the air strike’s repulsion by the adversary warships. During their sorties, the helicopter crews carried out their missions solely and in pairs.