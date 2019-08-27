Black Sea Fleet to land assault force on Crimean coast in south Russia drills

SEVASTOPOL, August 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Black Sea Fleet will land a marine and an airborne assault force on the Crimean coast as part of the large-scale drills underway in south Russia, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

The personnel of the marine infantry and coastal defense brigades that have been redeployed to the Opuk training range will also be assigned the task of busting the channels of weapon and ammunition supplies to notional militants, destroying their hidden bases and camps and eliminating subversive groups, the press office said in a statement.