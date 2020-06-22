Moscow Region sees COVID-19 recoveries surge past 25,000 mark

"In the Moscow Region, another 1,238 people have completed treatment for the coronavirus. All of them have been discharged after testing negative for the coronavirus infection. Doctors have cured a total of 25,036 patients in the Moscow Region," the statement said.

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Another 1,238 people have recovered from coronavirus in the Moscow Region, with the total number of recoveries there surpassing 25,000, the regional anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday.

The Moscow Region came in second place after Moscow based on the number of infections in Russia. However, the situation has greatly improved both in this region and the capital. At present, the Moscow Region recorded a total of 53,869 infections with 25,036 patients having recovered and 783 fatalities.

According to the latest statistics, over 9,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 470,900 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 4,847,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 592,280 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 344,416 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 8,206 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.