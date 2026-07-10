Qatari mediators arrive in Iran to help ease Tehran-Washington tensions

DOHA, July 10. /TASS/. Qatari negotiators are in Iran, where they are holding meetings with Iranian officials aimed at easing tensions between Tehran and Washington, Reuters reported, citing a source.

According to the source, the consultations are being held in coordination with the United States. Their primary objective is to create conditions for broader dialogue to continue, as well as to discuss the implementation of the US-Iran ceasefire memorandum.

The sides also intend to address the issues that triggered the recent escalation, including disagreements over freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, the source added.

Tensions in the Persian Gulf escalated after commercial tankers attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz came under attack overnight into July 7. The United States subsequently launched a series of strikes on Iran, and Tehran responded by attacking US military facilities in the region.