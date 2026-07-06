Turkey builds relations with Russia based on dialogue — Foreign Minister

ISTANBUL, July 6. /TASS/. Turkey is forging its relationship with Russia through a constructive dialogue and results-driven approach, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has emphasized.

"We are developing our ties with Russia based on open communication and a focus on tangible outcomes. The calm and strategic outlook of our leaders in addressing challenges and prioritizing the bigger picture are invaluable assets for strengthening our relationship," Fidan stated during an interview with Haber Global, reflecting on his recent visit to Russia on June 16-17.

Fidan also highlighted that, following his visit, there are no unresolved issues obstructing bilateral cooperation between Turkey and Russia.

During his trip, the Turkish Foreign Minister was received by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Kazan on June 17. In Moscow, he engaged in discussions with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, presidential aide and chief negotiator for Ukraine Vladimir Medinsky, Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu, as well as senior officials from Russia’s security and intelligence agencies, including FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov, SVR Director Sergey Naryshkin, Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate Igor Kostyukov, and presidential adviser Igor Levitin.