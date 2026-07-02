Yerevan does not seek to create crisis in relations with Moscow — PM

YEREVAN, July 2. /TASS/. The Armenian authorities do not seek to create a crisis in relations with Russia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated.

"We have never sought, do not seek, and do not intend to seek to create a crisis in relations with Russia," he said at a joint press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen following talks in Yerevan.

According to the prime minister, the country’s authorities are guided by Armenia’s interests. "We act in the interests of our country. Naturally, we do not ignore the interests of any of our international partners. However, we cannot prioritize the interests of any one partner over those of Armenia," Pashinyan pointed out.

On April 1, the Armenian prime minister visited Moscow, where he was received by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Later, in an interview with TASS, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk noted that Armenia had come very close to a point beyond which Russia would have to restructure its economic relations with the country. At the same time, he emphasized that the principle of consensus is fundamental within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and that no decision will be made that runs counter to Yerevan’s interests as a member of the association. The Russian official advised Armenian business representatives to realistically assess the prospects of selling goods to the EU.

At that time, Overchuk also outlined the Russian side’s position in detail on virtually the entire spectrum of relations with Armenia at that time. Topics discussed included the concession for Armenian Railways, reopening regional transport routes and rail traffic through Azerbaijan and Georgia, cooperation within the EAEU, hostile EU actions in the region, construction of a new nuclear power plant, the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), as well as other issues.