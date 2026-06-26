US releases crew of seized Iranian vessel — agency

TEHRAN, June 26. /TASS/. The United States has released 22 crew members of the Iranian vessel Touska that was seized in the Strait of Hormuz, the Mehr news agency reported.

According to the agency, the crew were handed over to a representative of the Iranian consulate in Pakistan’s Karachi.

US President Donald Trump said on April 20 that the US side had intercepted the Touska in the Strait of Hormuz while it was attempting to break through the US naval blockade. Later, the US president said that the vessel was carrying a super-secret cargo from China.