Lebanese president says fifth round of negotiations with Israel could be decisive

BEIRUT, June 23. /TASS/. Lebanon is in talks with Israel on ending the occupation and regaining sovereignty over every inch of its territory, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said.

"Recent events have proven that our decision to engage in direct bilateral negotiations was right and the fifth round of these negotiations, which is currently taking place in Washington, could be a game-changer," Aoun said in a statement released by the presidential office.

Aoun said that Lebanon is seeking to free itself not only from Israeli occupation but also from the Iranian influence.

"Negotiations are the only way to achieve national goals, so our hope is for a Lebanese state that will ensure freedom and dignity," he said.

Earlier, the Lebanese president's office said that Aoun had had a telephone conversation with US Vice President JD Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday to discuss Lebanon's participation in a coordination body being established to prevent a resumption of military escalation in the region.

On June 23-25, the fifth round of Lebanese-Israeli negotiations under the auspices of the United States will be held in Washington. According to the Asharq al-Awsat newspaper, the Lebanese delegation, led by diplomat Simon Karam, will insist on discussing a schedule for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the southern regions in exchange for Lebanon's commitment to transform the area south of the Litani River into a safe and weapons-free zone.