Qatari premier says US, Iran determined to reach agreement

DOHA, June 22. /TASS/. Although any escalation in the Middle East may affect the negotiation process between the United States and Iran, the sides are determined to reach an agreement, said Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who facilitated the Washington-Tehran talks in Switzerland.

"Any escalation in the region - be it in Lebanon or elsewhere - will affect the negotiations. Certain forces are willing to disrupt the negotiation process, but we have witnessed determination to find a solution shown by both sides," he told Al Jazeera in an interview.

According to the premier, Doha and its partners have drafted a mechanism to prevent escalation in the Middle East, aimed at resolving incidents and preventing them from escalating into open conflict.