Signing ceremony of US-Iran deal most likely to take place on weekend — Vance

WASHINGTON, June 18. /TASS/. The ceremonial signing of the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran in Switzerland will most likely take place on the weekend, US Vice President JD Vance announced at a White House press conference.

"Our plan is to go to Switzerland. I don't know exactly when," Vance noted. "I suspect this weekend, but I'm not sure."

When asked to clarify whether the ceremony could take place as early as Friday, June 19, he answered in the affirmative but explained that it mainly depends on the Iranian side. "It just depends on exactly when the Iranians can get there. We're trying to figure that out as we speak, but again, I suspect it will happen this weekend," he explained.