Situation stable in Kazakhstan’s capital — city administration

NUR-SULTAN, January 10. /TASS/. The situation in Kazakhstan’s capital on Nur-Sultan is stable, head of the city administration Altay Kulginov wrote on Twitter on Monday.

"The situation in the city is stable. Law enforcement agencies continue to maintain tight security. Checkpoints are established on the city’s perimeter and a curfew remains in effect. In addition, police officers continue to go house-to-house," the tweet reads.

According to the Khabar 24 TV channel, the situation is gradually improving in the city of Almaty, which was affected by mass riots the most. However, a counterterrorism operation continues in the city and a curfew is still in effect.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots with government buildings getting ransacked in several cities a few days later. The ensuing violence left scores of people injured, with fatalities also reported. Subsequently, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), requesting assistance from the Russia-led bloc. As a result, peacekeepers have already been deployed to Kazakhstan. Law and order, Kazakh authorities affirm, was restored to all of the country’s regions by January 7. Tokayev declared January 10 a day of national mourning.