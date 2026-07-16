BEIJING, July 16. /TASS/. The US National Endowment for Democracy (recognized in Russia as an undesirable organization) intentionally denigrates the cooperation between China and Russia, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian stated at a briefing, commenting on a report published by the NED.

"The NED report is filled with Cold War thinking and ideological bias, deliberately vilifying Chinese-Russian interaction and cooperation, while inflating the so-called 'China threat' narrative," he said. The official stressed that the foundation, under the pretext of promoting democracy, meddles in the internal affairs of other countries, facilitates regime change, incites division and confrontation, and pushes destructive ideologies on others.

Lin Jian demanded that the NED abandon its bias and arrogance, cease political manipulation, and pay more attention to domestic US problems.

In 2015, the NED became the first organization in Russia to be included on the undesirable organizations list by the Russian Prosecutor General's Office. Under Russian law, an organization is regarded as undesirable if it poses a threat to the foundations of the constitutional order, defense capability, and security of Russia.