Iran to respond in reciprocal manner if US strikes its bridges, power plants

TEHRAN, July 22. /TASS/. The armed forces of Iran will deliver reciprocal strikes on US infrastructure in the Middle East if the United States decides to attack bridges and power plants on the Islamic Republic’s territory, the Tasnim news agency wrote citing a source.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that in response to one attack on a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, the US forces will destroy one bridge or one power plant on the territory of Iran.

"Should Americans strike a bridge or a power plant in Iran, Tehran in response will strike infrastructure and bridges in the region, including energy sites with the participation of the US," the source said.

In his words, over the past few days Iran demonstrated the United States its ability to attack any site in the Middle East, so "Trump’s another reckless move will once again become his shame."