Top Turkish diplomat reaffirms his country’s readiness to host Russia-Ukraine talks

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that his country stands ready to host talks between Russia and Ukraine, believing diplomacy is the only way.

"During the talks we expressed our desire to see the ongoing conflict in Ukraine resolved peacefully as soon as possible. I also reaffirmed our readiness to host further rounds of talks. Bringing Russia and Ukraine back to the negotiating table is a fundamental priority for our country. If the parties reach an agreement, we are ready to discuss how to advance the talks in a more results-oriented manner," he said after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

He also stated that the recent "escalation of the war and the risk of its geographical spread are very concerning." "In particular, the increased number of attacks on targets in the rear and attacks jeopardizing the safety of navigation in the Black Sea, which harm the interests of third countries, require certain measures to be taken to ease tension," the top Turkish diplomat said.