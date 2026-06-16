Turkey ready to do everything it can to promote Ukrainian settlement — top diplomat

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Turkey stands ready to act as a mediator in the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict and provide a venue for talks, visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said during talks with top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov.

"In my opening remarks, I would like to address the topic of the conflict in Ukraine. I would like to reiterate that our country, Turkey, is ready to do everything in its power, including playing a mediatory role: either acting as a mediator itself or providing a platform for mediation, to bring this war to an end," he said.

"Because this destabilization, this escalation can lead to the further spread of the war, so, we must spare no effort to end it," he stressed.