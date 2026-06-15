Moldova loses about 1 bln euro annually due to rupture of ties with Russia, CIS — Dodon

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Moldova is losing approximately 1 bln euro annually as a result of the republic’s authorities pursuing a policy of scaling back bilateral relations with Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), former Moldovan President and leader of the opposition Party of Socialists Igor Dodon said in an interview with TASS.

According to Dodon, calculations show that since 2021 Moldova has lost around 5 bln euro due to the breakdown of ties with Russia.

"Since the current authorities came to power, they have pursued a course aimed at winding down bilateral relations with Russia. There have been virtually no high-level contacts. We calculated that during this period, taking into account the loss of markets where we previously supplied goods in the CIS and in the Russian Federation, as well as the purchase of gas and electricity at European prices from other markets, I believe that around 5 bln euro over this period - at least 1 bln euro per year - was either lost in foregone revenue or overpaid for energy resources," he said.

The politician noted that this is an enormous figure for the republic. "The annual budget of the Republic of Moldova for 2026, approved by parliament, amounts to roughly those same 5 bln euro. In other words, over five years we have lost the equivalent of an entire annual budget of the Republic of Moldova," Dodon said.