Trump, Netanyahu speak over phone amid current escalation with Iran — TV

TEL AVIV, June 8. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone call amid the current escalation between Israel and Iran, Israel’s Channel 12 reported, providing no further details.

Netanyahu’s office has not yet commented on the call. Meanwhile, according to the TV channel’s sources, the Israeli military is waiting instructions from the political leadership "where to move further."

Trump said earlier that Iran and Israel want to reach a ceasefire in the Middle East.

Iran launched missile strikes on northern Israel late on June 7. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that all the missiles have been intercepted. The Iranian attack followed Israel’s raid against a Hezbollah facility in a Beirut neighborhood.

According to the Israeli side, this air raid came as response to Hezbollah’s shelling attacks on northern Israel. Prior to this, the Iranian authorities warned Israel of a retaliation if it strikes the Lebanese capital city. Overnight to June 8, Israel delivered a retaliatory strike against Iran, which shelled Israel again in the morning.