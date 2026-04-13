ASEAN urges US, Iran to continue talks, honor ceasefire

TOKYO, April 13. /TASS/. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has called on the United States and Iran to continue negotiations to resolve the conflict, observe the ceasefire and ensure the restoration of unimpeded navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, according to a joint statement by the foreign ministers of the bloc’s member states.

"We, the Member States of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), welcome the two-week ceasefire between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, announced on 8 April 2026. <...> We urge the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran to continue negotiations that will lead to the permanent end of the conflict and lasting peace and stability in the region," the document published on ASEAN’s website reads.

The foreign ministers also called for the "full and effective implementation of the ceasefire, aimed at preventing further suffering and loss of lives," as well as for ensuring "maritime security and freedom of navigation and overflight, especially for merchant, non-combatant vessels and aircraft." The statement stresses the need for the parties to exercise "utmost restraint," act "responsibly," and avoid "any acts that "may aggravate the situation."

In addition, ASEAN called for "the restoration of the safe, unimpeded, and continuous transit passage of vessels <...> in the Strait of Hormuz in line with the1982 UNCLOS, as well as for all parties to ensure the safety of seafarers and ships in accordance with the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS)." The document also emphasizes the need to minimize "disruption to the flow of energy and essential goods," which negatively affect global economic stability.

ASEAN is an intergovernmental organization established in August 1967 by Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines to promote economic, social and cultural cooperation and strengthen peace and stability in the region. Its members also include Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia.

Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in the Pakistani capital on April 11. The Iranian delegation was led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while Vice President JD Vance headed the US delegation. Both Tehran and Washington said following the negotiations that no agreement on finding a long-term solution to the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements. Details regarding a potential new round of talks remain unavailable. On April 12, Trump announced that the US and other countries’ navies would begin a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.