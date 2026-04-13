US-Iran contradictions structural in nature — Chinese expert

BEIJING, April 13. /TASS /. The United States and Iran were unable to reach an agreement during their recent negotiations, primarily due to deep-rooted structural contradictions between the two nations. Additionally, Israel's strategic position further constrains the scope for compromise, according to Shu Meng, an expert from the Middle East Studies Institute at Shanghai International Studies University, who spoke to TASS.

"Ultimately, the negotiations failed to produce a consensus. The core issue is that the conflicting interests between the US and Iran are fundamentally structural and cannot be resolved through dialogue alone," Shu explained. She highlighted several key points of contention, beginning with the Strait of Hormuz. "The situation in the strait is extremely delicate: Iran insists on full control, while the US firmly opposes this. There is a fundamental disagreement over sovereignty that remains unresolved."

Shu also emphasized the influence of Israel, noting that while it is not directly involved in the negotiations, its strategic position and demands significantly restrict the potential for compromise between the US and Iran. "Israel's underlying interests and expectations effectively limit the diplomatic space available to both parties," she said.

The expert observed that strategic trust has long been absent between Washington and Tehran. "Historical grievances and mutual distrust continue to deepen, making it even more challenging to reach an agreement," Shu noted. She warned that the situation remains highly uncertain in the near term, with fragile ceasefires and unresolved tensions. However, she suggested that negotiations might resume once both sides reassess their strategic positions and the evolving realities on the ground.

Importantly, control over the Strait of Hormuz has emerged as a critical geopolitical risk, with direct implications for the global economy. This scenario is likely to influence the strategic calculations of both the US and Iran moving forward, Shu believes.

Iran and the US held multiple rounds of talks in Islamabad on April 11. The Iranian delegation was led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while the US was represented by Vice President JD Vance. According to reports from Tehran and Washington, the talks ended without an agreement on a long-term resolution due to persistent disagreements. Details about the possibility of future negotiations remain undisclosed.