US, Iran remain committed to truce — Fidan

ISTANBUL, April 13 /TASS/. Washington and Tehran remain committed to the truce in place, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said after the talks in Pakistan.

"The sides have laid out their initial positions during the negotiations. It’s normal for starting positions to be far apart. Later, with the support of intermediaries they will try to bring them closer together. The key issue here is to help achieve and maintain the truce. As far as I can see at the moment both sides sincerely want to hold the truce," Fidan told Anadolu news agency.

He did not rule out that the United States and Iran could agree on a longer truce.

"If the sides act constructively, an additional truce - for 45 or 60 days - can be put on the agenda for the talks to continue and the sides to solve their problems," Fidan said.

The US and Iran held a series of talks on a long-term settlement in Islamabad on April 11. The Iranian delegation was led by speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. The American delegation was headed by Vice President JD Vance.

The negotiations fell through. Nothing is known about any new talks.