Temporary US-Iran truce may be extended — Turkish expert

ISTANBUL, April 10. /TASS/. The temporary US-Iranian ceasefire could be extended following the upcoming talks scheduled on Saturday in Pakistan, but it will not lead to a peace agreement, a leading Turkish expert on international security and head of the Ankara Global Advisory Group Huseyin Bagci told TASS.

"The temporary truce may be extended and become permanent, however this is the limit. Different outcomes from the talks in Pakistan, particularly regarding a final peaceful settlement, are unlikely to be expected," he said.

According to Bagci, the security architecture in the Middle East will undergo changes in light of the Iranian crisis. "The Middle East will not stay the same," he noted.

On April 7, US President Donald Trump declared two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran. According to him, the parties have resolved almost all disputed issues and Washington considers the 10 points proposed by Tehran as a "working basis" for further talks. The US President stated that the decision was made with Iran’s readiness to open the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran, in turn, agreed to halt "defensive attacks" as long as no strikes are carried out against Iran. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as a mediator between the parties, invited them to talks on April 10. According to the Iranian state television, the talks are expected to be direct.