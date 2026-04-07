EU affected by systemic paralysis — Politico

BRUSSELS, April 7. /TASS/. The EU's failure to take unified decisions, particularly on issues ranging from Ukraine's financing to responses to military actions in Iran, points to a "systemic paralysis" within the bloc, nine EU diplomats, officials, lawmakers, and experts told Politico.

"There are serious problems in how we make decisions. Every month there’s a new issue that highlights this trend," Nacho Sanchez Amor, a Spanish member of the European Parliament, told Politico.

A senior EU official highlighted the EU's inability to respond to Israeli relocations in the West Bank. Most EU countries consider Israeli settlers to be violating Palestinian rights. "Look at the sanctions on the West Bank settlers - it’s a total disaster. We have 26 countries out of 27 in support, even Germany backs [the sanctions], but we cannot act because of one," an unnamed official said. Politico notes that the restrictions were blocked by Hungary.

Furthermore, the EU remains divided on sanctions against Russia and a €90 billion loan for Ukraine. As European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in March, €90 billion in military funding for Kiev for 2026-2027 remains frozen due to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's position.