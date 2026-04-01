Trump says US will end operation against Iran regardless of making deal

WASHINGTON, April 1. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that the United States would end the operation against Iran regardless of whether Tehran makes a deal with Washington.

"No, they don’t have to make a deal," he said during a conversation with reporters at the White House. "When we feel that they are for a long period of time put into the stone ages, and they won’t be able to come up with a nuclear weapon, then we’ll leave whether we have a deal or not," Trump said.

It could take the US two to three weeks to complete the operation against Iran, he added.

The US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were hit. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. As a result of the strikes, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other senior figures in the leadership of the Islamic Republic were killed. Iran launched retaliatory operations against Israel and US targets in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.