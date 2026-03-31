Araghchi calls US threats to attack Iran’s energy infrastructure criminal

TEHRAN, March 31. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in their Tuesday phone call that Washington's threats to attack the energy and industrial infrastructure of the Islamic Republic are criminal.

"The rhetoric of the US authorities, where they explicitly threaten to attack Iran's energy and production infrastructure, is in itself criminal; it is a clear disregard for the fundamental principles of international law and humanitarian norms," the press service of the Iranian foreign ministry quoted him as saying on its Telegram channel. "The international community must respond decisively to this," Araghchi emphasized.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said the United States would destroy all of Iran’s power plants, oil wells, and Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf if a ceasefire agreement is not reached soon and the Strait of Hormuz is not safely reopened.