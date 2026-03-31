Trump still undecided on attacks on Iran’s civilian infrastructure — media

WASHINGTON, March 31. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has not yet made a final decision on carrying out his threat to destroy Iran’s civilian infrastructure, the Axios news website reports.

According to a US administration source, "the idea was to use strikes to pressure Iran to negotiate." However, Trump "wants to make sure that things are proportionate in this war," which is why he "got mad" when Israel attacked the desalination plant in Iran a few weeks ago."

Axios notes that "Trump's threat to bomb Iran's water supply would constitute his most dramatic breach of the laws and norms designed to protect civilians in wartime." The news outlet also points to "Trump's contempt for "'politically correct' war-fighting."

Trump announced on March 30 that the US would blow up and completely obliterate all of Iran’s electric generating plants, oil wells and Kharg Island, and possibly all desalinization plants. He also claimed that the US was in talks with Iran’s authorities. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said that Tehran had received an invitation for talks through Pakistan and other mediators, but had not communicated with Washington directly.