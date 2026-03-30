US to achieve goals of Iran operation in weeks, not months, says top diplomat

NEW YORK, March 30. /TASS/. The US is ahead of schedule in its operation against Iran and will be able to achieve its objectives in weeks, not months, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

He pointed out in an interview with ABC News that the goals of the US operation remained unchanged, including destroying Iran’s air and naval forces and missile production capacity, as well as diminishing its missile launching capability.

"All of this so that they can never hide behind it to acquire a nuclear weapon. That was our objective from the beginning. That remains our objective now. We are on pace, and in fact, ahead of schedule on some of those things, and we are going to achieve those things in a number of weeks, not in a number of months," Rubio emphasized.