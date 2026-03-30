G7 unlikely to find solution to energy crisis at online meeting on April 30 — Politico

BRUSSELS, March 30. /TASS/. The heads of finance and energy ministries and central banks of G7 countries are unlikely to find a solution to the energy crisis caused by the conflict around Iran at an online summit on Monday, the European Politico edition reported, citing a diplomat.

Politico emphasized that the meeting might end without adopting a final statement.

The lack of a coordinated response to the crisis from Europe is forcing countries to take emergency measures at the national level since European countries are acutely feeling the impact of rising energy prices, according to the publication. However, European leaders warn that they have exhausted the possibilities of taking additional measures at the level of their governments and are now waiting for coordination from Brussels.

The European Commission (EC) will present measures to address the crisis this week, according to Politico. The measures could include financial assistance for affected industries, easing rules for state aid on fuel subsidies, and offsetting the cost of carbon offsets. EU leaders were crystal clear at the latest summit, a European diplomat told the publication, adding that he would expect those measures in the coming days.