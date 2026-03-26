CSTO PA Council releases statement on escalation of Middle East tensions

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. The Council of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (PA CSTO) has released a statement regarding the escalation of the situation in the Middle East and around Iran, the CSTO PA website reports.

"The Council of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization issued a statement regarding the escalation of tensions in the Middle East and around the Islamic Republic of Iran," according to the website.

Such actions, the statement notes, pose a serious threat to international peace and security. The document underlines the inadmissibility of using force and threats of force against sovereign states.

The CSTO PA Council called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and resume dialogue for a peaceful resolution of current disputes. The parliamentarians expressed support for the government and people of Iran.

"We find the use of force unacceptable and call for the resolution of current disputes by peaceful means only, based on dialogue, mutual respect and consideration for the interests of all parties, in compliance with the universally recognized principles and norms of international law and the UN Charter," the document reads.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization includes representatives of the legislative bodies of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, and Tajikistan. The Chairman of the CSTO PA is Chairman of Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) Vyacheslav Volodin.