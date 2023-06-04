Russian troops destroy 37 Ukrainian military attempting to cross Dnieper River

GENICHESK, June 4. /TASS/. Units of the Dnieper battlegroup eliminated 37 Ukrainian troops, as well as destroyed two Ukrainian army’s boats and two pickup trucks during an attempt to cross the Dnieper River and reach two islands, a regional emergency services official told journalists on Sunday.

"Attempts to cross the Dnieper River and reach Velikiy and Bokayevsky islands by small enemy groups were thwarted," he said.

"Two enemy boats and two pickup trucks were destroyed by fire; 37 military of the Ukrainian armed forces were killed, 23 sustained wounds of various severity," the source said.

In addition, units of the Dnieper battlegroup destroyed two enemy boats and a 120 mm mortar with the crew in the area of Korobelov Island in the Kherson area. Four Ukrainian servicemen were killed and three were wounded. Another mortar with the crew was destroyed in the industrial area of Kherson. Also in the Kherson area, the Russian military destroyed a D-30 howitzer with ammunition. Five Ukrainian troops were killed and two were wounded.

According to the emergency services official, units of the Dnieper battlegroup hit a Ukrainian army site near the settlement of Daryevka, killing 10 servicemen, wounding five and knocking out of action pieces of automotive equipment.

In the Kakhovka area, a Ukrainian observation post was destroyed with three military, along with a 120-mm mortar with a crew. In addition, a Ukrainian army site was hit near the village of Kazatskoye.